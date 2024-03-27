MasterChef start date confirmed for 20th series on BBC One

MasterChef will return to BBC One and iPlayer for its landmark twentieth series, starting on 1 April 2024.

TV’s biggest cooking competition will return as a new batch of contestants fight to be crowned the UK’s best amateur cook.

The new series is once again be led by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

As always they will be putting a new group of chefs through their paces with a series of increasingly difficult challenges.

Watch MasterChef on TV and online

The new series of MasterChef begins on Monday, 1 April at 6:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Marking the 20th series, the journey is marked by a record-breaking number of former contestants returning for a celebration of MasterChef’s heritage, where Semi Finalists cook for 15 former champions and luminaries from the UK’s dining world.

The adventure culminates in the finals with the Chef’s Table challenge at the world-famous Le Gavroche, offering finalists the chance to prepare one of the final meals before the iconic restaurant closes its doors.

Additionally, an extraordinary trip to the culinary hotpot of Singapore presents the competitors with a trio of challenges, ranging from a lively market task to preparing meals at a prestigious hotel, adding an international flavour to their experience.

John Torode says: “I can hardly believe that we are into the 20th series of this unbelievably brilliant show. It’s such a point of pride and celebration.”

Gregg Wallace added: “This is when the wave of ambition hits the rock of reality for these amateur cooks – and we are putting them through the most extraordinary challenges we’ve ever seen. This show means business and we’re so lucky to be able to see the level of cooking inch higher and higher each year.”

You can catch up with past episodes now via the iPlayer here.

Alongside the main series there’s the MasterChef: Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef spin-off.