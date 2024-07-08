Malpractice cast revealed for series two

The hit drama Malpractice is back with filming for the second series underway in Belfast.

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé return as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei from the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU).

This time, they’re investigating a new doctor accused of malpractice.

Joining the cast are Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli, Zoë Telford, Hannah McClean, Seraphina Beh, and Ace Bhatti.

Tom Hughes steps in as Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar in North Yorkshire. His personal life is a mess, and his colleagues find him arrogant, but he’s dedicated to his patients. When he faces a crisis during a busy shift, the consequences are dire.

George and Norma uncover a hospital in turmoil. Will James go to any lengths to keep his position? Is he a doctor with a God complex or a victim of systemic issues?

Malpractice, created by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, is produced by World Productions.

Executive Producer and Writer, Grace Ofori-Attah, commented: “I’m thrilled to be bringing back a second series of Malpractice. This time, I’m excited to be delving into the world of Psychiatry, my medical specialty, with an incredible cast led by Tom Hughes, and fantastic crew led by Anthony Philipson. I can’t wait to get started.”

The first series of Malpractice was a hit, with 6.7 million viewers for the launch episode.

It starred Niamh Algar, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, and James Purefoy. You can catch up now on ITVX.