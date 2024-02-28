New Channel 5 drama Love Rat, starring Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey, blends escapism and thriller as a holiday romance turns into a hunt for justice.

Love Rat is described as “an escapist fantasy which transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller”.

When is Love Rat on TV?

The series will start on Channel 5 on Monday, 11 March at 9PM. The four-part series will air nightly throughout the week, concluding on Thursday, 14 March.

You’ll also be able to stream the show via My5.

Love Rat: Episode 1 – Niko & Emma meet at breakfast and discuss Wuthering Heights

Who’s on the cast?

Those on the cast of Love Rat on Channel 5 are:

Sally Lindsay plays Emma

Neil Morrissey plays Pete

Gerald Kyd plays Niko

Ramon Tikaram plays George

Imogen King plays Susie

Louiza Patikas plays Christina

Joanna Kalafatis plays Maria

Camilla Roholm plays Freja

Rina Mahoney plays Claire

Love Rat: Episode 1 – Emma takes a stroll around the hotel grounds.

What’s the plot of Love Rat?

Emma, reeling from her divorce and estrangement from her daughter, seeks a new start in Cyprus, where she meets Niko, the charismatic hotel owner.

Their whirlwind romance, filled with luxury and passion, leads Emma to consider a future with Niko, far from her UK life. She invests in this dream by lending Niko money for a villa, only to have him disappear with everything she gave.

Faced with betrayal, Emma embarks on a determined search to find Niko and reclaim her stolen funds, delving into Cyprus’s shadowy corners of deceit.

This journey uncovers startling truths about Niko and forces Emma to confront the realities of trust and betrayal.

Love Rat shifts from a love story to a tale of resilience and justice, highlighting Emma’s struggle to overcome adversity and rebuild her life in the aftermath of deception.

The drama is produced by Clapperboard Studios with Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches) as lead writer and Katherine Churcher (Grantchester, Killing Eve) as director.

Sally Lindsay said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project.

“Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Love Rat airs on Channel 5 from Monday, 11 March at 9PM.