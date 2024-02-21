Love Island All Stars: What’s next for the finalists outside the villa?

Fresh from the final of Love Island All Stars, the finalists have revealed their plans now they’re outside the villa.

It was Molly Smith and Tom Clare who won Love Island’s first ever all stars show on Monday.

Voting figures reveal it was a close result with just 2% splitting the top two couples.

But what’s next for the couples? We explore all!

Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Speaking in their first interview, Molly revealed: “Tom is coming to Manchester. I can’t wait to go on normal dates and get back to reality.”

Tom shared: “I am moving back up North to be closer to my family, get back to football and hopefully back to Macclesfield F.C, if they will have me back.”

Callum Jones and Jess Gale

Jess & Callum in the Love Island game

Jess said: “We are just going to see how it goes naturally. I will take some trips up to Manchester and Callum is going to come and do some fun things with me in London.”

Callum agreed: “We are very much on the same page with things as well, very chilled and no pressure. Just want to spend time with each other and go on some dates.”

Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper

Josh & Sophie

Sophie said: “We are just excited to get out and do life together. Meeting each other’s families and friends.”

Josh enthused: “Hopefully you will be my girlfriend! Same as Sophie, can’t wait to meet each other’s friends and families and just enjoy the outside together.”

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel

Georgia S & Toby

Toby revealed for their next steps: “Meeting each other’s families I think, that’s a big step. We have to do that 100%.”

Georgia S added: “I agree that is one thing we really have in common that makes us value each other as well. We both have the same outlook on family and how important it is. That would be the next step but I feel like we are quite solid.”

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison

Anton & Georgia H

On their future together, Georgia H said: “We are going to carry on and see how things go and I think it will be a lot easier for us in the outside world than in the Villa.”

Anton said: “We are just going to see how things go, we have had a little bit of a rollercoaster journey in there, so it’s just a case of getting to know each other in the outside world. Life is going to be completely different and sometimes it’s easier on the outside because you aren’t living together and you aren’t on top of each other 24 hours a day. Georgia will meet my Mum and then we will take it from there!”

You can catch up on Love Island: All Stars and watch the brand new Love Island Games on ITVX.