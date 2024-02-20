Love Island All Stars winners Tom and Molly reveal all

Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare have spoken out after their victory in their first interview.

The pair were crowned the first ever all star champions in Monday night’s final.

Speaking today, Tom said: “It hasn’t sunk in for us both, it’s like a blur!”

Molly added: “It’s like a dream, it’s actually really weird. Literally trying to process it. I don’t think it’s real yet. A big shock as well, we were well shocked!”

Discussing her experience on the show, Molly admitted: “I would say at the start mine was pretty tragic but then when Tom came in, it really turned for the better.

“I actually really enjoyed it after he came in. I had a great time.”

Tom added: “Mine was pretty plain sailing, I am not going to lie. I feel like I knew what I wanted before I came in and I went for that and then I came out with Moll! I like to stay out of the drama and I’m so happy to be with Molly.”

Discussing their favourite moments, Molly said: “Mine was our date, that was one of our favourite moments. It was beautiful as well. I liked The PDA’s as well, you know.

“Even though it was quite emotional, I liked seeing what had been going on. You got an insight and you saw what people had been hiding. But it’s quite hard to pick one moment!”

Tom added: “I agree, our date was class, it was so nice. I liked it as well when we did the podium because we got hottest couple and most intelligent!”

On the challenges of life in the villa, Molly continued: “Walking in and seeing the back of my ex’s head and living with him 24/7.

“At first it was weird and awkward but then towards the end it was fine. We actually get on really well and Tom gets on with him which is great.”

Tom said: “In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t get on with him but me and Cal do get on. I think he’s a good lad. Do you know what I think it makes Mol more attractive that she can get on with Callum.

“I think the biggest challenge for me was not having contact with my family as I really miss them and can’t wait to see them when I get back home.”

As for the future, Molly revealed: “Tom is coming to Manchester. I can’t wait to go on normal dates and get back to reality.”

Tom shared: “I am moving back up North to be closer to my family, get back to football and hopefully back to Macclesfield F.C, if they will have me back.”

You can catch up on Love Island: All Stars and watch the brand new Love Island Games on ITVX.