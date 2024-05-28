First look: Go inside the new Love Island villa
Love Island is back for its brand new series as a new cast step up to try their utmost to flirt, couple up and date in order to avoid getting eliminated from the Island.
Each week brings new challenges including surprise singles. Will heads be turned?
Expect to see plenty of drama when it comes to weekly recouplings as the truth behind the relationships is out in the open – there’ll be dramatic twists, shock departures and surprise splits.
Love Island returns on Monday, 3 June at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.
