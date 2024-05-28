TellyMix
First look: Go inside the new Love Island villa

By Josh Darvill Published

Love Island is back for its brand new series as a new cast step up to try their utmost to flirt, couple up and date in order to avoid getting eliminated from the Island.

The living area
Sun Loungers
The garden
The firepit
The daybeds
Outdoors
The pool
The kitchen
The kitchen
Outdoor seats
Make up room
Bedroom
Bedroom
The villa entrance
The beach hut
Bathroom
Living area
Each week brings new challenges including surprise singles. Will heads be turned?

Expect to see plenty of drama when it comes to weekly recouplings as the truth behind the relationships is out in the open – there’ll be dramatic twists, shock departures and surprise splits.

Love Island returns on Monday, 3 June at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

