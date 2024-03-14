Little Stardust Kids Makeup from Dragons’ Den

Kids Makeup brand Little Stardust was featured on TV show Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Kitty Auguste presented her company Natural Play Makeup Company to the Dragons, offering make up for children to experiment with. You can find out more about the products and purchase them online via Amazon here.

Little Stardust Kids Makeup on Amazon →

The brand offers numerous products including nail polish, lipstick, mascara, , eyeshadow and blushers.

Kitty explained her company’s story: “One day my 5 year old came home from a play date with neon pink cheeks and bright red lipstick and a request for her very own makeup selection…

“The thought had never crossed my mind, I then realised she watches me do it every day, children love to role play and pretend to be grown up so whats the harm if its just for fun? ”

She continued: “My mother had always taught me about the importance of good ingredients but it was the day I had my first born that i actually took notice about the chemicals that lurked in products that we use in our every day lives.

“Since then I have tried my best to stick to the purest products and ingredients to use on my children. This was not about to change and so the natural play makeup company was born.”

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the TV show on BBC iPlayer.

Also in the episode, the entrepreneurs pitching for the Dragons’ investment included a landlord who had created a thermostat tailored for rental properties and a businesswoman specialising in ‘free-from’ products with her snackable granola.

Plus, a founder who believed he had found a simpler method to administer eye and ear drops.

Meanwhile if you want to pitch your idea in the den, applications to enter Dragons’ Den are open now.