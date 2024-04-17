Strictly stars Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin reunite for live dance show

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have announced their return to the stage with a live dance show titled Layton & Nikita – LIVE!

The Strictly pairing, who were runners up on last year’s series, will perform at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 16 July 2024 with tickets available here.

Layton Williams, renowned for his role as Stephen Carmichael in the popular TV series Bad Education, has also made significant strides in musical theatre, most notably in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the West End.

Nikita Kuzmin has gained widespread acclaim as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. His recent stint as the runner-up on the 2024 season of Celebrity Big Brother has further cemented his status as a fan favourite.

The reunion of Layton and Nikita is highly anticipated, as their previous collaborations have showcased their dynamic on-stage chemistry. Layton & Nikita – LIVE! is set to be a fierce and fabulous extravaganza that fans won’t want to miss.