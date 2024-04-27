Jordan North has hinted a stint on Strictly Come Dancing could be on the cards.

The former I’m A Celebrity star appeared on Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show this weekend, alongside Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

In a candid chat, Katie wasted no time and dived straight into the big question, asking Jordan if he would consider joining the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

With a twinkle in his eye, Jordan responded with his life’s mantra: “Never say never.”

He then revealed: “I did I’m A Celebrity… four years ago now and that was mainly because my mum wanted a new kitchen!”

Jordan then jokingly admitted to Craig: “And now she’s after a new extension so maybe, maybe we might be seeing each other.”

The laughs continued as Craig critiqued a clip of Jordan’s dance moves from Ant and Dec’s last Saturday Night Takeaway.

Despite noting Jordan’s offbeat skipping, Craig remained positive, focusing on performance over precision. “Timing isn’t everything, it’s the performance,” he advised.

Jordan’s impromptu display of ‘jazz hands’ in the studio didn’t go unnoticed.

Craig, clearly amused, endorsed him, saying, “That’s it. You’re perfect, I think you’re going to be great. Can’t wait to see you in September.”

Katie presses for the scoop, and Jordan assured her, “No I haven’t signed anything, yet.”

Jordan then revealed a hilarious mishap during his dance rehearsals for Saturday Night Takeaway—his out-of-sync clapping had Ant in stitches.

Katie quipped, “You were that bad?” Jordan admitted, with a laugh, that it was so dire a Strictly dance instructor had to teach him the right way to clap.

Is all this banter and dance disaster talk just priming us for Jordan’s grand entrance on Strictly this autumn? Only time will tell!

Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show continues on Saturday & Sunday at 8:25AM on ITV1 and is available on ITVX