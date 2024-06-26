Advertisements

Fitness guru Joe Wicks and beauty mogul Trinny Woodall are joining Series 22 of Dragons’ Den as guest Dragons.

Emma Grede will also return after her successful stint last series.

Joe Wicks MBE, better known as The Body Coach, is a pioneer of the health and wellness industry. He gained global recognition through his online HIIT workouts, recipes, best-selling books, 90 Day Plan, and award-winning fitness app.

Joe said: “I can’t wait to step into the Den as a Guest Dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs. My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible. I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential.”

Trinny Woodall is the founder and CEO of the global beauty brand Trinny London. She started as a fashion columnist for The Daily Telegraph and a TV makeover artist on the BBC series What Not to Wear.

Trinny added: “Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life. I’m delighted to join the next series of Dragons’ Den as a Guest Dragon and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table. I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals.”

Emma Grede, a British businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is also returning to Dragons’ Den.

Emma commented: “I’m so happy to be back in the Den. This show is all about opening up the world of business and providing a platform for emerging entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have the opportunity. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and support the people and businesses I discovered last time around, and I can’t wait to do it all again!”

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.