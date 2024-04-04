ITV launches new music show hosted by Clara Amfo

ITV is set to introduce a fresh music show titled ITV Studio Sessions this May, led by Clara Amfo.

In a collaboration with Priority from O2, the six-part series will offer viewers a unique 30-minute experience per episode.

ITV Studio Sessions will feature performances by some of the UK’s most gifted artists including Becky Hill, Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Tom Walker, YUNGBLUD, and Sekou, the BRIT award rising star.

They will present new songs, fan favourites, and exclusive covers, providing a new perspective on their music. The live audience will consist of Priority members from O2, taking place in the O2 Blueroom, located within the iconic O2 venue.

This collaboration between ITV and O2 builds upon their long-standing involvement in the music scene, ranging from ITV’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and An Audience with Kylie, to O2’s history of offering early access to concert tickets and hosting intimate gigs featuring stars like Sam Fender and Anne-Marie.

Viewers will also enjoy intimate interviews conducted by Clara, where artists share the stories behind their songs and discuss their musical journeys and future plans.

Host Clara Amfo said: “I am thrilled to be part of something brand new on ITV with Studio Sessions as I wholly believe that music performance on television is still such a treat for artists to do and for their fans to enjoy.

“As the host and consultant producer, I’m truly looking forward to having rooted conversations with our guests, so that audiences can learn something new about them and of course see them celebrate their most beloved and new songs!”

All of the episodes will be available to watch on ITVX from Friday, 3 May 2024 and will be exclusively broadcast on ITV1 every Friday night at 10:45PM.