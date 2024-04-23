Hope Street returns to BBC One for fourth series

BBC drama Hope Street will return for a fourth series, it’s been announced.

Set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine in Northern Ireland, the local police department is relocating to new headquarters. Among the newcomers to the cast this series are Tara Lynne O’Neill, famed for her role in Derry Girls, and Marcus Onilude, known from Ted Lasso.

Tara Lynne portrays the new Police Inspector Eve Dunlop, who returns to Port Devine after many years away. Now back with her family, Eve seeks to reconnect with her community and unravel the mystery behind a perplexing disappearance.

Tara Lynne O’Neill said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Hope Street and cannot wait to work by the sea. Port Devine watch out!”

Returning for the new eight-part series are Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Finnian Garbutt (Ryan Power), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare) and Karen Hassan (Jo Lipton). Other new additions to the Hope Street cast will be announced soon.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “It’s great to be back in Donaghadee, filming a fourth series of Hope Street and this time round we are welcoming a new family to Port Devine.

“I think Hope Street captures the humour and warmth of the people here and I’m really looking forward to Tara-Lynne O’Neill, along with some other new faces, joining the cast.

“We are grateful for the continued support of BBC Daytime, Northern Ireland Screen and BritBox International which makes this all possible.”

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime, added: “I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland back for another series of Hope Street. Fans of the series will be delighted to see well-loved characters returning along with some new faces. With a brilliant mix of drama and crime solving, it’s all going on in Port Devine!”

Series one, two and three are available now on iPlayer, and on BritBox internationally.