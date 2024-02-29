Hollyoaks cut to three episodes a week

Hollyoaks will be cut to just three episodes a week from September 2024.

This change is set to redefine the traditional soap opera viewing experience, moving from five to three new episodes per week, available on streaming platforms, E4, and YouTube.

This strategic move is part of Channel 4’s ambitious Fast Forward initiative, aiming to transform the network into a leading digital-first public service streamer.

It builds on Hollyoaks’ pioneering step last year to become the UK’s first genuinely digital soap.

With the show entering its 30th year, Channel 4 is doubling down on its commitment to Hollyoaks by appointing Hannah Cheers as the new Executive Producer.

The decision to reduce the number of weekly episodes is based on extensive data analysis, revealing that the core audience typically engages with three episodes per week.

This new approach aims to enhance viewer engagement by concentrating on quality over quantity, ensuring each episode delivers a powerful narrative punch.

Channel 4 and prorudcers Lime Pictures are committed to maintaining Hollyoaks’ status as the most youthful and innovative soap on British television.

The show will continue to tackle real-life issues with authenticity, offering storylines that reflect the concerns and aspirations of its audience.

The move to a digital-first strategy also reflects the changing consumption patterns, where viewers are increasingly turning to streaming services for their entertainment needs.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer said: “Hollyoaks is on sparkling creative form at the moment and these changes will ensure it remains compulsive viewing for a new generation of fans as viewing habits change.

“The show has always been at the forefront of innovation in all of its forms, including increasing and decreasing episode numbers in response to viewing habits. These changes are a decisive step forward, designed to reflect how audiences are watching. A tighter schedule promises a new era of more scale and impact.

“We are of course mindful of the impacts on the production team and will work closely with Lime Pictures to minimise these where possible.

“We are also delighted that the brilliant Hannah Cheers will be leading Hollyoaks into its fourth decade. Hannah is passionate, rigorous and has an outstanding track record of finding and developing talent.

“Hollyoaks has played a crucial role in nurturing talent for nearly thirty years, and we are excited to continue to develop new opportunities and nurture the stars of tomorrow. I would like to thank all the Hollyoaks cast and crew who have been involved in the programme since its inception.”

You can watch episodes online now via Channel4.com.