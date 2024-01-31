Love Island tonight: Dramatic exits and two new bombshells

Tonight on Love Island, the islanders face the tough decision of choosing one boy and one girl to leave the villa, leading to the dramatic exits and the introduction of new bombshells Casey and Joanna.

In an unexpected turn of events on the beloved reality show, the islanders are faced with the daunting task of deciding which boy and girl will be sent packing, following the departure of Mitch and Liberty.

Host Maya steps in to deliver the instructions that will inevitably shift the dynamics within the villa.

Maya Jama

“I’m now going to ask you all to separate from your couples into girls and boys. Girls, you’ll make a decision on which boy to dump and send home immediately. Boys, you will do the same for the girls,” Maya announces, setting the stage for a night filled with tough decisions.

As the favourite couple, Molly and Tom are bestowed with the power to make the final call, a position that Molly finds utterly distressing.

“That’s just horrendous,” she confesses, highlighting the emotional weight of their responsibility. The sentiment is echoed by Toby, who aptly describes the situation as a “lose, lose.”

After intense deliberations, Maya gathers the islanders around the firepit to disclose the outcomes, keeping viewers on tenterhooks about the identities of those who will be leaving the villa.

Later, The mood shifts dramatically with the introduction of new bombshells Casey and Joanna, brought in by Maya to inject some fresh excitement after a tense evening.

Casey & Joanna

“Bit of a tough night, ay. Well, this might help turn things around. I’ve got two brand new bombshells who are ready to find love. Please welcome, Joanna and Casey,” Maya says, welcoming the newcomers.

The following morning, Casey and Joanna reflect on their first day and the potential connections within the villa.

“Our first day, who have you got your eyes on?” Joanna inquires, to which Casey responds, “Quite a lot of them.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.