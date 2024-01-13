Cricket 'unmasked' by fans of The Masked Singer UK

The identity of Cricket in this year’s The Masked Singer UK has been ‘revealed’ by certain fans.

The popular show, known for its audience’s chant of ‘take it off!’, is back with a new set of disguised celebrities.

In this unique series, celebrities compete in a music performance, keeping their identities secret beneath elaborate costumes and masks.

Joel Dommett fronts the show, with celebrity detectives Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan returning to their chairs, ready to guess the identities of the participants.

Among the contestants this year is Cricket, with some viewers sure they already know who is under the mask.

After just the one episode, fans are convinced Blue singer Simon Webbe is performing in the costume.

Cricket

“Cricket sounds like Simon Webbe to me?” one posted to social media.

A second confidently declared: “Had to watch Masked Singer on +1 so stayed off online just in case and my only LOCK IT IN NOW guess ss Cricket = Simon Webbe”

Agreed another: “#MaskedSingerUK cricket is Simon Webbe off’ve Blue surely?!”

In the debut episode, Cricket performed performed Place Your Hands by Reef.

They offered up a cryptic clue to the panel “I hope my performance was bowling you over, like when I got dizzy while perched on a sofa”

Other clues to cricket’s identity included gold dust, the number 60 and a newspaper headline reading ‘Bow Tuffers & Moe Wiggo’.

For now we’ll have to wait and see if the fan theories prove correct.

The Masked Singer is a whimsical singing competition where 12 celebrities perform incognito in extravagant costumes, keeping their real identities hidden. The panel of celebrity detectives works to decipher the clues and reveal the secrets of the show.

The 2024 lineup includes Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Maypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot, all aiming to join the ranks of previous winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the fifth season of The Masked Singer UK on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.