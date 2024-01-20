Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer season 5 is airing weekends on ITV1 with its fourth instalment tonight.

The series sees celebs sing-off to put on a show-stopping musical performance while concealing their identities behind the show’s signature flamboyant costumes.

One character on the series 2024 is Bubble Tea who this week found themselves eliminated from the show.

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer?

Taking off their mask at the end of the fourth episode, Bubble Tea revealed themselves to be actress and comedian Julia Sawalha.

It proved a shock for guest panellist Jennifer Saunders, who starred with Julia in Absolutely Fabulous.

“I was like ‘She’s going to know me, she’s going to know me!” Julia shared after her unmasking. “I’ve loved it, my friend said ‘You don’t sing enough’ and then this came up so I thought I needed to do something that makes me absolutely terrified.”

“That is so weird!” Jennifer reacted.

Clues to Bubble Tea’s identity

Saffron

“When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls”

Planets and directing

An “influencer sugababe”, content maker on all platforms.

Emily Stella and The Inbetweeners

Bubble Tea’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Bubble Tea performed Material Girl by Madonna

In Episode Three, Bubble Tea performed Le Freak by Chic

In Episode Three’s sing-off, Bubble Tea performed What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes.

The Masked Singer fourth series airs Saturday nights on ITV1.

More acts in the competition are Owl, Dippy Egg, Cricket, Eiffel Tower, Marypole, Rat, Chicken Caesar, Bubble Tea, Piranha, Bigfoot, Air Fryer and Weather.

You can watch episodes online via the ITVX.