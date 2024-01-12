Here’s a latest recap of the results from The Traitors UK’s second series.

In this gripping psychological reality contest, Claudia Winkleman welcomes 22 contestants to a stunning castle in the Scottish Highlands. Here, they embark on the ultimate test of deception, alliance, and trust, vying for a chance to win up to £120,000.

However, lurking among them are The Traitors, tasked with covertly eliminating a contestant each night, while avoiding detection. The rest of the players, known as the Faithfuls, must work to uncover the identity of the traitors and expel them from the game before they fall victim next.

For those who outlast the others, a substantial cash prize awaits. Yet, if a Traitor remains hidden till the end, they will claim all the money for themselves.

The Traitors results and recap

Episode 6 (12 January)

Episode 6 saw the traitors select their latest victim, choosing to murder Tracey.

The next challenge took place at night, with a further £7,250 added the the prize fund and a shield for Jasmine.

The latest roundtable vote off saw Anthony banished, revealing himself as a faithful leaving the faithfuls 8 – 1 down against the traitors.

For their latest murder, the traitors had to kill in plain sight, by handing a poisoned chalice to their chosen victim. The episode concluded with Miles handing the chalice to Diane.

Episode 5 (11 January)

With only Meg and traitor Paul left in the dungeon, Meg became the next faithful to be murdered.

£10,000 more was added to the prize fund in the next challenge and Ross won himself a shield in the challenge.

At the end of the fifth episode, Jonny was voted off, revealing himself as a faithful.

Episode 4 (10 January)

Episode 4 saw the dramatic climax of the latest roundtable with Brian banished, revealing herself as a traitor.

There was no murder overnight, instead the traitors were told they had to pick four contestants to condemn to the dungeon. They picked Ash, Andrew, Meg and Paul. One of them would be later chosen to be murdered.

In the latest challenge, another £5,000 was added to the prize total. There were no shields. Instead the contestants got to pick one of the condemned to save, choosing Andrew.

At the night’s roundtable, Ash was banished, revealing herself as a traitor.

Episode 3 (5 January)

Episode 3 began with the murder of Kyra by the traitors while it was revealed that contestants Ross and Diane are real life mum and son.

The challenge added £8,000 to the prize pot while Zak and Jasmine won themselves the protect of shields.

Episode 2 (4 January)

The second episode opened with Miles being revealed as the chosen new traitor while the now four-strong traitors team murdered Aubrey.

The second challenge saw a further £4,000 added to the prize fund while Andrew, Anthony and Paul won shields.

In the first roundtable of the series, Sonya was voted off, revealing herself as a faithful.

Episode 1 (3 January)

The first episode of the new series saw Claudia reveal the first traitors, choosing Harry, Paul and Ash.

However they were told they would not murder anyone on the first night, instead picking a fourth traitor between themselves to join them.

Meanwhile in the first challenge, a first £15,000 was added to the prize while Harry, Jaz and Kyra won shields protecting them from the first murder.

The Traitors continues Wednesday – Fridays at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.