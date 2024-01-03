Here are all the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors on BBC One in 2024.

The Traitors follows a group of contestants as they work together to complete challenges to add money to a prize pot worth up to £120,000.

However only the players that make it to the end of the game will win a share. They must avoid being ‘murdered’ by The Traitors or ‘banished’ by their fellow players, who must vote out the backstabbers.

The Traitors airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

Contestants on The Traitors 2024

Andrew, a 45-year-old Insurance Broker from Talbot Green, was drawn to The Traitors after becoming a fan of the previous season. His application was part of a personal journey of self-discovery and growth. Traditionally risk-averse, Andrew viewed the show as an opportunity to challenge himself and step out of his comfort zone, a departure from his usual ‘Steady Eddy’ life.

Similarly motivated, 45-year-old Anthony from Birmingham, a Chess Coach, saw the strategic elements of the game as a real-life version of chess. Having never applied for a game show before, he felt that The Traitors perfectly resonated with his analytical mindset, prompting him to apply.

Ash, a 45-year-old Events Coordinator from London, brings a sense of wanderlust and a thirst for adventure to “The Traitors.” Having lived a life characterized by constant movement—shifting between cities and countries—Ash found himself in a phase of stability and routine. While content with his current life, he yearned for a new challenge, something to break the monotony.

Aubrey, at 67 and a retired Shop Owner from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was inspired to apply simply by watching the show and thinking, “I could do that.” Claudia Winkleman’s announcement about the opening of applications was the final nudge he needed. For Aubrey, it was more than just participating in a game show; it was about seizing an unexpected opportunity at this stage of his life.

Brian, a 33-year-old Photographer from Glasgow, applied for the show due to his interest in mystery and whodunnit games. His family tradition of playing Werewolves every Christmas and his curiosity about testing his abilities in a similar real-life scenario led him to “The Traitors.” He also saw it as an opportunity to see how he would fare in a challenging and unfamiliar environment.

Charlie, 34, a Mental Health Area Manager from Bristol, was captivated by the first series of the show. Her keen interest in analysing people and understanding body language made her feel a strong connection with the game’s format. For Charlie, the adrenaline of the game, coupled with the prospect of the prize, was a significant lure.

Charlotte, a 32-year-old Recruitment Manager from Warwickshire, found the challenge and uniqueness of The Traitors refreshing. Her decision to apply, initially made on Christmas Day, was a step towards embracing a thrilling and challenging experience, something different from the ordinary.

Diane, a 63-year-old retired Teacher from Lancashire, was motivated to prove her children wrong. Their skepticism about her participating in such a challenge spurred her to apply. The idea of embarking on this adventure appealed to her sense of excitement and the desire to test her abilities.

Evie, a 29-year-old Veterinary Nurse from Inverness, saw her application as the final item on her “30 things before 30” list. The show’s filming location, just 30 minutes from her home, and her desire for a new adventure as she approached a new decade in her life, prompted her to take the plunge.

Harry, the youngest contestant at 22, is a British Army Engineer from Slough. He viewed The Traitors as a life-changing opportunity and a unique experience. The potential of winning a significant prize added to the allure of participating in the show.

Jasmine, a 26-year-old Sales Executive from London, applied for the show confident in her ability to excel at it. Her professional experience in sales, where she has honed skills in persuasion and forming quick relationships, made her believe that she would thrive in the game’s social dynamics.

Jaz, 30, a National Account Manager from Manchester, was captivated by the show after watching it with his in-laws. His belief in fate and the idea that everything happens for a reason led him to see his participation as a destined and exciting journey.

Jonny, a 31-year-old ex-military from Bedfordshire, was drawn to the show for its sense of adventure and excitement, reminiscent of his army days. His research on the show, including its international versions, fuelled his enthusiasm to join and create proud moments for his young children.

Kyra, at 21, is an Apprentice Economist from Kent. She saw the show as an opportunity to help contribute towards her sister’s wedding. Her active lifestyle and the desire to challenge herself both mentally and physically were key factors in her decision to participate.

Meg, a 22-year-old Illustrator from Herefordshire, was encouraged by her mother to apply. Hooked on the first series, she saw the application as a spur-of-the-moment decision, leading her to an unexpected journey on the show.

Miles, a 36-year-old Veterinary Nurse now living in Worcestershire, felt that participating in The Traitors was a departure from his ‘cookie-cutter’ life. He was drawn to the show’s clever format and the opportunity to play a different role from his everyday life.

Mollie, 21, a Disability Model from Bristol, was intrigued by the unique format of the show. The combination of teamwork and the element of deceit in the game appealed to her, offering an exciting and gripping experience.

Paul, a 36-year-old Business Manager from Manchester, was urged by friends and family to apply. His interest was further piqued by the show’s psychological aspect and the adventurous missions, aligning well with his skills and interests.

Ross, 28, a Video Director from Lancashire, saw the show as a chance to step out of his comfort zone. Used to being behind the camera, he found the prospect of being in front of it both challenging and exciting. His fondness for games like Among Us and the opportunity to take a break from his routine life were additional motivating factors.

Sonja, a 66-year-old Volunteer Business Mentor from Lancashire, sought a challenge to test her abilities. After a few difficult years, she was drawn to the show’s complexity and intrigue, viewing it as a perfect match for her adventurous spirit.

Tracey, at 58 and a Sonographer and Clairvoyant from Inverness, was captivated by the show’s psychological element and the diversity of people it brought together. Her decision to apply was driven by her admiration for the game’s format and her eagerness for a new experience.

Zack, a 27-year-old Parliamentary Affairs Advisor from London, applied for the show to test his people-reading skills, honed through his career and community experiences. The prize money was also a significant consideration, given his personal circumstances and aspirations.

