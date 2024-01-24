The Traitors UK recap and spoilers (Episode 10)

Here’s a full recap of what went down in the latest episode of The Traitors tonight (24 January).

Episode 10 of the new series saw the Traitors – Harry, Andre and new recruit Ross – head to breakfast with a plan.

The trio plotted to cover up their addition by making out the Traitors had attempted to murder Ross, who had secretly won a shield in the previous mission.

The plan seemed to convince the Faithfuls, prompting Zack to accuse Jasmine or Ross of being a Traitor.

Before long, Claudia arrived with news of the latest mission. In pairs, the contestants had to make their way through a path in the woods with gold bars. They had to correctly answer questions in order to avoid traps and sacrificing their gold.

At the end of the challenge only Andrew and Jaz managed to complete course and only Andrew managed to bank any money for the prize fund.

In the roundtable, accusations were thrown in almost every direction but it was Ross who notched up the most votes – including from both of his fellow Traitors.

Ross then stood up before the group to reveal he was a Traitor, although the Faithfuls were unaware he had only been recruited the previous day.

But that wasn’t all Ross had to say, also announcing: “It’s a bid mad, I’ll just leave you with one little Easter egg before I go, I was actually the son of someone in this game and that person was Diane.”

The contestants celebrated their victory before the remaining Traitors plotted their next move.

Andrew and Harry narrowed their decision on who to next murder down to Jaz, Mollie or Zack.

Naturally, the episode ended on a cliffhanger with their choice to be revealed in Thursday’s episode ahead of Friday’s final.

The Traitors continues Thursday and Friday at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.