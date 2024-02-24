GK Barry is one of the celebs appearing on the latest episode of The Wheel on BBC One tonight.

Grace Eleanor Keeling, known in the digital world as GK Barry, has carved a niche for herself as an English internet personality, social media influencer, and presenter.

In March 2020, amidst the pandemic, Grace ventured into the world of TikTok.

She found her niche in comedy and lifestyle videos, quickly rising to fame. Within a year, she amassed over 1 million followers.

Her choice of the username @gkbarry, a nod to her initials and a friend’s surname.

Grace’s digital influence expanded with the launch of her podcast, Saving Grace, in April 2022. The podcast, featuring interviews with various celebrities, showcased her versatility and deepened her connection with her audience.

Her success on this new platform was immediate, with the podcast debuting at number one on various charts. In February 2023, she took Saving Grace on a UK tour.

Grace’s influence extends beyond podcasts and social media. She has participated in Footasylum’s Locked In series, appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, and fronted an advertisement campaign for KFC.

The Wheel, she has also had appearances on ITV2's CelebAbility, BBC One's The Wheel and The Weakest Link, and Channel 4's Don't Look Down for Stand Up to Cancer.