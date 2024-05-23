Giovanni Pernice’s TV show with Anton du Beke ‘axed by BBC’

Giovanni Pernice’s plans for another series of his travel show have reportedly been scrapped by the BBC.

Sources say Giovanni had been discussing potential destinations for his Adventures With series, alongside Strictly judge Anton du Beke, but those plans are now off the table.

The duo previously explored Giovanni’s native Sicily and Spain for the BBC One show.

This decision comes as the BBC faces increasing scrutiny over Giovanni’s conduct on Strictly, with three high-profile female celebrities filing complaints against him.

An insider told The Sun: “Giovanni and Anton had talked about another travel show and where they might go next after Sicily and Spain.”

“But Giovanni has now been told there won’t be another series.”

The source alleged that “he’s been told the show is done.”

It comes after Giovanni was said to have quit Strictly Come Dancing after almost a decade as a pro partner.

Headlines followed claiming that three of Giovanni’s celebrity dance partners filed complaints about their time on the show.

In a post on social media, Giovanni said: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am about the allegations made regarding my teaching methods.

“I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour and look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly will know I am passionate and competitive.

“No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.”

He added: “I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come rom a place of wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

The BBC has yet to officially announce the professionals line up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.