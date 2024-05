The world of Finetime seems happy and harmonious. But an awful terror is preying on the citizens. Can the Doctor and Ruby make them see the truth before it’s too late? Doctor Who continues 1 June on BBC One and iPlayer.

Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Ricky September (TOM RHYS HARRIES). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE) Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Lindy (CALLIE COOKE). Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon ❮ ❯

Advertisements