First Dates Valentine’s special (Series 21, Episode 6)

First Dates tonight sees a Valentine’s special with hopeful singles including a TkTok star and a 90-year-old army veteran.

Kicking off Valentine’s at the First Dates restaurant is TikTok star Holly, boasting a 1.6 million strong following yet still on the hunt for ‘The One’.

Holly’s interest in ‘dirty builders’ brings her to Sam, a landscaper with whom she shares a passion for tequila, sparking an immediate connection.

Will they build a relationship on this foundation of love? And, will Holly’s wardrobe choice stand the test of the evening?

In a heartwarming twist, 90-year-old army veteran Ronald celebrates a memorable Valentine’s Day with a 91-year-old widow, proving it’s never too late for love.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Colby, often mistaken for a tough guy, reveals his softer side, complete with a One Direction tattoo.

He’s taken aback when he meets Macy, a 22-year-old who is seven months pregnant, presenting a unique challenge on their journey to love.

Lastly, journalist and broadcaster India Willoughby, who likens herself to ‘Bridget Jones’, steps into the dating scene for the first time since her transition.

Paired with driving instructor Gareth, India faces her nerves head-on, hoping for a romantic comedy-worthy Valentine’s moment.

Will Gareth be the one to sweep her off her feet, or will their date come to a sudden halt?

First Dates airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 13 February 2024 at 9:00PM.

The episode is the sixth from the show’s twenty-first series.