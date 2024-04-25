Fantasy Football League cancelled on Sky

Fantasy Football League will not return for a new series after being cancelled by Sky.

Advertisements

Hosted by Matt Lucas and Elis James, along with fellow football fanatic and comedian Andrew Mensah, the show aired two series.

Fantasy Football League was a reboot of the cult original series, with Matt and Elis combing over the week’s football news for hilarious clips and anecdotes.

It also featured the return of the much-loved Phoenix From The Flames segment – where a famous moment from footballing history was recreated with some very well-known faces, including David James, Kelly Smith, Lee Dixon, Darren Bent, Fara Williams.

Star managers included Maisie Adam, Doc Brown, Succession’s Brian Cox, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Russell Howard, Guz Khan, Roman Kemp, Sally Lindsay, Gabby Logan, Chris McCausland, Sir Trevor McDonald, Sam Quek, Rachel Riley, Jennifer Saunders, AJ Tracey and Jamie Winstone.

Highlights included Swansea city legend and Elis’ hero Lee Trundle treating fans to top-of-the-table performances of singalong anthems at the end of each show, while Matt & Elis hilariously portrayed footy stars such as Erling Haaland, Gareth Southgate and Jurgen Klopp in a number of topical, side-splitting sketches.

Producer Spencer Millman announced on social media: “Gutted to say that Fantasy Football League won’t be returning for another run.

Advertisements

“Big thanks to my brilliant production team, crew, writers, spotters, you were an absolute joy to work with. A massive thanks to all the sofa and phoenix guests we had over the 24 shows, we loved having you.

“Huge love to Matt, Elis, Mense and of course Lee Trundle but most importantly thanks to the people who watched it. I’m eternally grateful you accepted the changes to the original and sorry we won’t be making more. Much love and gratitude.”