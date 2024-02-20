Emmerdale and Coronation Street tours return for 2024

ITV has announced the return of its behind-the-scenes tours for Emmerdale and Coronation Street, following the overwhelming success of the previous years’ set tours and related activities.

In 2024, fans of the UK’s favourite soaps will once again have the chance to step into the real-life world of these iconic shows, offering an immersive experience unlike any other.

The productions, which each film almost the equivalent of two feature films a week, will pause filming on weekends to open their doors to fans from around the globe.

These tours offer a unique glimpse into the making of the soaps, with set changes and the occasional top-secret storyline spoiler ensuring that no two visits are ever the same. This element of unpredictability adds an exciting twist, sometimes offering visitors a sneak peek of something new before it airs on national television.

Following the positive feedback from last year’s ‘Star Tours’, where visitors and cast members alike enjoyed unprecedented interactions, ITV has scheduled more dates for these popular meet-and-greet sessions. Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite actors while exploring the cobbled streets of Weatherfield or the quaint lanes of the Emmerdale Village.

The Coronation Street Experience, which was unveiled last year, will continue to offer fans a chance to delve deeper into the world of their beloved soap. This includes special cinema screenings and more ‘Evening with…’ events following the sell-out success of ‘An Evening with Todd Boyce’.

The experience features a café, cinema, and exhibition floor where fans can get up close to legendary props and costumes, sit in the Replica Roy’s Rolls, or take a photo behind the replica ‘Rovers’ bar after touring the live set.

Over at Emmerdale, tours will commence from the stunning Harewood House estate, leading guests into the heart of the UK’s most famous village. Visitors can look forward to exploring fan favourites such as The Woolpack, David’s Shop, and the world’s only permanent ‘fake graveyard’, offering an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the making of the soap.

For more information and tickets, visit emmerdalevillagetour.co.uk or coronationstreetexperience.co.uk