Edible dog birthday cards Scoff Paper were featured on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Gemma, from Lancashire, pitched her paw-fect product to the Dragons. If you liked what you saw, you can purchase Scoff Paper’s products on Amazon here.

Gemma’s profound affection for dogs and the happiness they add to her life motivated her to develop Scoff Paper.

For nearly a decade, Gemma has served as a voluntary advocate for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. She has personally reared, trained, and looked after seventeen dogs, readying them for their roles as guide dogs.

Over the last 20 years, Gemma’s professional journey has led her to oversee significant projects in the advertising and marketing industry. However, in 2015, the intense pressures of a highly demanding job resulted in Gemma experiencing a severe heart attack, prompting her to reevaluate her life.

Thankfully, Gemma was able to recover after receiving a pacemaker and began her journey back to health by joining the Guide Dogs puppy-walking programme.

Reflecting on this difficult time, Gemma writes on her website: “The strains of a high pressured job took their toll on my life and at just 30 years old, I was having a heart attack. I knew something had to give.”

“I took a step back from work, but what really helped me was my first guide dog, a Labrador-retriever named Ian

“The sheer love and warmth I found in Ian truly changed my life for the better. And to this day, I can honestly say that my dog saved my life. While I was caring for him, he really was caring for me too.”

