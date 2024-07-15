Jamie Borthwick, known for his role as Jay Brown in EastEnders, is set to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

This comes just months after his stunning win in the festive special where he scored a perfect 40.

Jamie has been a staple on the BBC soap for 18 years.

He appeared in Strictly‘s 2023 Christmas show where he was paired with pro dancer Nancy Xu.

A TV insider revealed that Jamie’s transition from the Christmas special direct to the main competition is a first for the show.

“Although an EastEnders actor is on Strictly every year, this is the first time a performer on the festive special has gone directly into the competition,” the insider told The Sun. “Producers and viewers were blown away by Jamie’s dancing.”

It is yet to be decided if Jamie will take a break from EastEnders or manage dance rehearsals alongside filming.

Last year’s show saw EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier narrowly missed out on the Strictly title to ex-Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

The new Strictly line up is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, with comedian Chris McCausland, popstar Nicola Roberts, social media star GK Barry and BBC presenter Martin Roberts among those rumoured.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Meanwhile the pro line up is set to see a shake up with Graziano Di Prima leaving and Aljaž Škorjanec making a comeback.