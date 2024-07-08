Aljaž Škorjanec is BACK on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer

Aljaž Škorjanec is returning to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom as a professional dancer for the brand-new series.

After a two-year break, fan-favourite Aljaž is waltzing back onto the screens for the 20th year of the nation’s favourite dance show.

As Strictly celebrates two spectacular decades of dance, this series promises to be extra special with even more glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances.

Aljaž is a world-class professional dancer and a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin, and Ten Dance. He graced the nation with his fancy footwork on Strictly for nine iconic series.

In his debut year on the show in 2013, Aljaž and his celebrity partner Abbey Clancy raised the Glitterball. He was also a runner-up in 2017 with partner Gemma Atkinson.

Aljaž says he couldn’t be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family.

He shared: “This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor.”

During his time away, Aljaž became a parent, which he described as an exciting challenge.

Now, he’s ready to experience the Strictly magic again and hopes to make his daughter Lyra proud.

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly Come Dancing added: “We are all so thrilled that Aljaž is back in the Strictly Ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance.

“During his nine series he was a firm favourite with viewers across the country, I’m sure everyone is in for a treat as he joins us to entertain the nation for a very special 20th year of the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

The celebrity contestants for the new series will be announced soon.