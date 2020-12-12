Pixar's Up is getting a spin-off TV series on Disney's streaming service Disney+.

Titled Dug Days, the series will follow Up's dog character Dug, voiced by Bob Peterson.

"In this Up spin-off, Dug discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and... SQUIRRELS!!" Disney teased this week.

The show will be released in autumn 2021.

Pixar is also working on a TV spin-off to its Cars franchise.

Premiering on Disney+ in autumn 2022, it will follow Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. Featuring new characters, old friends, and imaginative destinations.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Animation Studios has also revealed several new series for Disney+ including Baymax, Zootopia+, Tiana and Moana, The Series, as well as Iwájú, which will be produced in collaboration with the Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

The shows follow Tangled: The Series, based on 2010 animated film Tangled, which aired for three years on the Disney Channel between 2017 and 2020. The series is currently available to stream in full on Disney+ here.

Elsewhere, Star Wars makers Lucasfilm announced an impressive number of exciting Disney+ series destined to expand the Star Wars galaxy like never before.

Among the projects for Disney+ are Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor with Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, and two series set in the Mandalorian era from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, a series featuring the fan favourite character Ahsoka Tano.

Additional new titles announced for Disney+ include Andor, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, and A Droid Story. The studio is also revisiting Willow in a new series with Warwick Davis returning in the title role.

Finally, Marvel Studios have also shared plans for the expansion and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with three new series for Disney+, including the Samuel L. Jackson-starrer Secret Invasion, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor, and Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine who faces Tony Stark’s worst fears.

These will join previously announced Disney+ titles including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki; the animated series What If…?; Ms. Marvel; Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld joining Jeremy Renner in the series; She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth; Moon Knight; Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; and a series of original shorts, I Am Groot, featuring everyone’s favourite baby tree.

Picture: Disney.