Disney+ to premiere Sally Wainwright’s Renegade Nell on 29 March

Disney+ has officially announced the premiere date for its new original series Renegade Nell, set to enchant audiences on 29 March, 2024.

Advertisements

Renegade Nell is an action-adventure fantasy series that brings to life the story of Nell Jackson, a young woman with a sharp wit and courageous heart, who is framed for murder and becomes England’s most wanted outlaw in the 18th century.

Her life takes a fantastical turn when she encounters Billy Blind, a magical spirit who reveals that her destiny is far greater than she could have ever imagined.

The series boasts a star-studded cast with Louisa Harland leading as Nell Jackson.

She is joined by Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, with Nick Mohammed playing the mystical Billy Blind.

Veteran actors Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Pip Torrens and Craig Parkinson also grace the screen in this thrilling saga.

Behind the scenes, the series is the brainchild of BAFTA-award-winning writer and creator Sally Wainwright, known for her compelling storytelling in Happy Valley. The series also benefits from the direction of Ben Taylor, who has made waves with his work on Sex Education.

Set to premiere all eight episodes at once, Renegade Nell invites viewers to dive into a captivating narrative full of adventure, mystery and enchantment exclusively on Disney+.