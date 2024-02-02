Extraordinary returns for Season 2 on Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled first look images for the second season of its hit comedy series, Extraordinary, released on 6 March.

The new season will be available on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

The sophomore season continues the story of Jen, portrayed by Máiréad Tyers, as she navigates the challenges of discovering her superpower.

The journey proves more difficult than expected, intertwining with personal life struggles. Jen’s ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord, played by Luke Rollason, confronts startling truths about his past. Meanwhile, Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) grapple with the aftermath of their breakup while cohabitating. Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee reprise their roles as Jen’s mother and stepfather, respectively.

New cast members include Julian Barrett as George, Jen’s power coach; Rosa Robson as Nora, linked to Jizzlord’s past; Kwaku Mills as Clark, Carrie’s colleague; and a special cameo by Derek Jacobi.

Under the direction of Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan, and led by creator Emma Moran, Extraordinary offers a unique take on young adulthood and the quest for identity in an otherwise ordinary world. The series is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Charles Dawson, Johanna Devereaux, and Emma Moran, with Charlie Palmer as Series Producer and Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé as Producer.

Season 1 of Extraordinary is available for streaming on Disney+, which offers a diverse range of content across six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. With a subscription starting at £4.99 per month, viewers have access to a vast library that includes everything from documentaries and dramas to comedies and classic animations.