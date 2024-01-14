Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3 cast

The latest Taskmaster Champion of Champions arrives on Channel 4 tonight with its brand new special.

Greg Davies, the show’s overlord, is calling back the winners of series 11 to 15 for another round of quirky and hilarious challenges. This special event follows the festive Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, which aired on 2nd January.

In a one-off special, former champions Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, and Sophie Duker will compete to be crowned the ultimate Champion of Champions.

Adding to the excitement, late substitute and lucky runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe joins the fray, potentially making history as the first non-champion to win the title.

Mae Martin, the winner of series 15, has chosen Kiell Smith-Bynoe to represent their series in their stead. Mae expressed disappointment at not being able to participate but showed confidence in Kiell’s abilities.

“I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions. I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion,” Mae said.

They added: “I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf. He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and also much much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag. I have sent some surprises so that my presence is felt. Good luck Kiell, I am holding my breath from the U.S. and rooting for you.”

Kiell Smith-Bynoe commented humorously: “As if it wasn’t enough pressure representing the whole of black Britain in S15 now I have to represent the entire nation of Canada in Champion of Champions. I’ve never even been. I didn’t even win my series. Look, I’ll try alright.”

With a mix of stupidity, hat-hurling, and clapping, the show promises to be as entertaining as ever. Little Alex Horne, the PA of PAs, is reportedly struggling to contain his excitement.

Taskmaster Champion of Champions airs on Channel 4 on Sunday, 14 January at 9PM.

