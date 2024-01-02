Taskmaster will welcome a new line up of celebrity contestants for its latest New Year special tonight.

Seeing us into 2024, Channel 4 is set to delight viewers with its eagerly anticipated Taskmaster’s New Year Treat airing at 9PM on Tuesday, 2 January. The festive special brings together a star-studded line-up to compete for the illustrious Golden Eyebrows trophy, a symbol of cunning, wit, and creative problem-solving.

At the helm of this chaotic contest is the towering Taskmaster, Greg Davies, along with his devoted assistant, Little Alex Horne. Together, they will oversee a series of outlandish and hilariously challenging tasks designed to test the mettle of the contestants.

Taskmaster’s New Year special cast

The lineup includes entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, known for her sharp business acumen on Dragon’s Den; Kojey Radical, the Mercury Prize and MOBO Award-nominated music artist; and Lenny Rush, a BAFTA-winning actor.

Joining them are Steve Backshall, the adventurous TV presenter, author, and wildlife expert; and Zoe Ball, a well-loved radio and television presenter.

These five celebrities will engage in a fierce competition, showcasing their unique skills in tasks that range from the absurd to the downright hilarious. From scoffing poppadoms to mastering the timing of cat feeders and cuckoo clocks, each task is designed to bring out the most creative, resourceful, and often humorous solutions.

Viewers can expect a blend of wit, whimsy, and spirited competition as these celebrities vie for points, seek the Taskmaster’s transient praise, and try to avoid his sharp and often acerbic judgement. The ultimate goal? To be crowned the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat Champion and earn the right to boast about this unique achievement.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat promises to be a highlight for fans and newcomers alike, offering a welcome dose of humour and light-hearted competition to usher in the New Year.

Tune in to Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday, 2 January 2024 for an evening of entertainment and laughter, Taskmaster style.

