Rose Ayling-Ellis is to star in a brand new ITV crime drama.

Code of Silence has been created and written by Catherine Moulton and produced by leading independent producers Mammoth Screen.

The drama will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Joining Rose Ayling-Ellis are Kieron Moore (Vampire Academy, Masters of the Air, The Corps) who plays suspect Liam Bayne, Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, You) as DS Ashleigh Francis, and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman) as DI James Marsh.

The cast also includes Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (The Witcher), Joe Absolom (Doc Martin, A Confession), Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen, Manhunt), Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale, Wolfblood), presenter Rolf Choutan who is making his acting debut, and Fifi Garfield (Coffee Morning Club, Deaf Funny).

Code of Silence is told through the point of view of Alison Brooks (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a Deaf canteen worker. Alison is struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, one in a police canteen and another in a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie (Fifi Garfield).

It’s not long before Alison is pulled into a high-stakes police investigation when DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) asks that she use her lip-reading skills to monitor a dangerous criminal gang. As her interpretation of their covert conversations becomes central to the investigation, Alison is plunged into an exhilarating new world.

Her role quickly becomes key to unlocking the police case, but her feelings become complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Bayne (Kieron Moore). Despite knowing the risks and the growing threat to her personal life, Alison can’t let go.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen. When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project.

“I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can’t wait to get to started!”

Catherine Moulton added: “I am beyond excited to be working with Rose, ITV and Mammoth on Code of Silence. It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of a tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect Alison than Rose and I will do my best to make sure the story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.”

The series will premiere on BritBox in the US and Canada in 2025.