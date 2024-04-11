BBC rekindles romance with Cheaters for series two

The BBC has announced the commission of a second series of the highly praised comedy drama Cheaters, starring Susan Wokoma, Joshua McGuire, Jack Fox, and Callie Cooke.

The show, which initially delved into the moral complexities of infidelity, aims to explore the aftermath of an affair in its eagerly anticipated continuation.

Cheaters made waves with its first series, introducing viewers to Josh (played by Joshua McGuire) and Fola (Susan Wokoma), two strangers who meet under less than ideal circumstances. After a flight delay in Finland, their casual bar conversation escalates into a one-night stand, despite Josh’s relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Esther (Callie Cooke), and Fola’s undisclosed marriage to Zack (Jack Fox).

The twist? Upon their return to England, Josh and Fola discover they are new neighbours, setting the stage for a complex narrative of love, betrayal, and the quest for happiness.

Cheaters – Picture Shows: Zack (JACK FOX), Fola (SUSAN WOKOMA), Esther (CALI COOKE), Josh (JOSHUA MCGUIRE) – (C) BBC STUDIOS 2021 – Photographer: Zoe McConnell

Series two promises to pick up a few months after the tumultuous events of the first, diving deeper into the evolving relationship between Josh and Fola. As they navigate the challenges of a relationship born from betrayal, including Fola’s ongoing divorce and Josh’s attempts to respect her wish for space, the return of Zack and Esther introduces new tensions and potential reconciliations.

Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director for Clerkenwell Films, said: “In the first series of Cheaters, writer Oli Lyttelton created a totally believable set of characters whose romantic complications were hilarious and compelling in equal measure. With the same team in front of and behind the camera, it’s great to have our Cheaters back on the BBC, giving us a chance to see if the two sets of neighbours are managing their newly-aligned relationships – and also introducing us to some intriguing newcomers, who viewers will meet in due course…”

Danielle Scott-Haughton, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “Series one of Cheaters really did prosper, with a fantastic response from viewers and critics alike. We’re so happy to bring it back to the BBC for a second round of hilarious and heartfelt new episodes.”

Series one is available now as a box set on BBC iPlayer.