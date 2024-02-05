Channel 4’s Screw cancelled after two series

Fans of Channel 4’s prison drama Screw have been left disappointed as the show has cancelled, ending its run after just two series.

The show, which gained a dedicated following over the past two years, will not be returning for a third instalment.

Ben Tavassoli, who brought to life the character of Louis in the series, revealed the cancellation in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a promotional poster of Screw, Ben expressed his regret over the show’s conclusion, saying, “Unfortunate news that this is where our journey ends for Screw.

“Want to thank you guys so much for tuning in.

“All your kind words went a long way. Love everyone who was part of the show, very lucky to have made dear friends for life.”

Set in a busy men’s prison, the show was created by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve) who previously worked and volunteered inside prisons.

The drama, which premiered in January 2022, also starred Jamie-Lee O’Donnell of Derry Girls fame, alongside Nina Sosanya, and delved into the challenging lives of prison officers at Long Marsh Prison.

It explored their interactions with inmates, a gun smuggling operation, and the mystery of an undercover police officer within their ranks.

The most recent second series aired last August.

Series two followed the dramatic climax of series one, with the dedicated team of prison officers, under the leadership of Leigh Henry, is eager to embrace a new beginning.

However, the path to moving forward proves challenging, especially within the confines of C Wing, where secrets and complexities abound

You can catch up with all episodes now on Channel4.com