Celebrity Big Brother is back on Monday and the first house guests have been confirmed.

Advertisements

The hotly-anticipated Celebrity Big Brother returns to UK television on Monday, 4 March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX alongside Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live – offering viewers tons of additional exclusive content from 10:30PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the famous faces’ first live interview following their eviction plus an array of unmissable and exclusive features.

TV presenter Oti Mabuse, TV and radio presenter Jordan North and dancer and actor Layton Williams will each take turns in assuming the role of the Celebrity House Guest – offering hilarious and entertaining commentary and debate alongside a star-studded cast of fellow celebrity guests.

The launch episode of Big Brother: Late & Live in 2023 consolidated with 0.6m viewers and the best episode of the series achieved 1m viewers, which was ITV2’s third biggest programme title that year based on best episode.