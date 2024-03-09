BBC respond to claims Casualty will be cancelled

The BBC has reassured fans that Casualty “isn’t going anywhere” after reports suggesting it could be axed.

The BBC One hospital drama has been on air since 1986.

But sources have suggested the end is near for the show, with plans to bow out after the landmark 40th series in 2026.

“Never mind on life support, it feels like Casualty has now received its death warrant,” an insider claimed to The Sun. “The official messaging is that all is well because the show was recently recommissioned for two more years.

“But when that new round of contracts were signed, the feedback was ‘two years, then we’re done’.”

However the BBC insisted in a statement: “The BBC said: “Casualty isn’t going anywhere.

“The latest recommission is simply part of the normal business cycle.”

The rumours follow the BBC previously revealing it had taken the decision to “slightly reduce” the number of episodes of the show.

The broadcaster put the decision down to what it called “super inflation in drama production”.

“This is not the first time the show has taken a break due to the busy autumn schedule,” a BBC spokesperson said last year. “Our priority is always delivering quality over hours and due to super inflation in drama production we’ve taken the decision to slightly reduce the number of episodes per year in order to maintain the quality.

“We’ve received no complaints from cast and crew, and it will be back on air later this year.”

Casualty airs Saturday nights on BBC One. You can catch up on past episodes of the latest series now online via BBC iPlayer here.

Set in the fictional Holby City Hospital, Casualty was first broadcast on BBC One in 1986 and has become the longest-running medical drama in the world.

Spin-off series Holby City launched in 1999 before ending in 2022 after more than 20 years on air.

“This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country,” the show said at the time.

Meanwhile the BBC has revealed that its daytime drama Doctors will air its final episode in 2024.