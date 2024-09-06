Buying London, the UK’s spin on the hit American show Selling Sunset, won’t be returning for a second season on Netflix.

A Netflix spokeswoman confirmed the cancellation to Deadline but kept mum on the reasons behind the decision.

The new reality property series was released on Netflix in May 2024.

It followed property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global as they take on and challenge London’s luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the property prices.

However critics weren’t the kindest to the series.

The Guardian didn’t hold back, calling it “probably the most hateable TV show ever made” and slapping it with a brutal zero-star review.

Netflix cheekily leaned into the backlash, using the Guardian’s quote to promote the series on X, teasing: “Stirring up drama, on and off screen. Buying London is now streaming.”

While Buying London struggles to find its footing, Selling Sunset continues to soar, gearing up to launch its eighth season in just a few days.

Selling Sunset has been a jewel in Netflix’s crown, racking up Emmy nominations and spawning spin-offs like Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.

Despite the show’s demise, a spokeswoman for Daniel Daggers Real Estate Global said Buying London had served its purpose.

“Buying London did exactly what we wanted it to do – it enabled us to put DDRE Global on an international stage, and as a result, generated record interest in our business,” she said in a statement to Deadline.

“We are at the forefront of contemporising an archaic industry by embracing new technologies and ways to communicate to likeminded people communities, which we have been doing since 2020 and what caught the eye of Netflix in the first place.”

She added: “Our work has only just begun and there’s so much more of our story yet to be told. Stay tuned…”