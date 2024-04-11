Britain’s Got Talent announces brand new spin-off show

Britain’s Got Talent has revealed a brand new spin-off show airing on ITVX.

BGT Reacts will stream exclusively online alongside each episode of the main show on ITV1.

Viewers will experience highlights of the latest series through the perspectives of some of the UK’s most prominent content creators. They’ll share their insights and viewpoints on the daring performances aiming to win over the judges. These influencers will be accompanied by memorable participants from previous Britain’s Got Talent series and several surprise celebrities.

BGT Reacts celebrates the ‘react’ video format that has become a global social media phenomenon, featuring a mix of wacky humour and amusing responses to the outstanding auditions of the new series.

Charlie Irwin, Managing Director of Thames (a Fremantle label) said: “We are thrilled to be able to expand on the Got Talent brand with a fantastic new show to accompany the new series of Britain’s Got Talent. Collaborating with both content creators and celebrities, we know that BGT Reacts will deliver some truly fun and unique moments, for the ITVX viewers.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV added: “As well as being one of the favourite parts of the series for traditional linear viewers, we know that the auditions generate a huge social footprint online each series.

“We can’t wait to amplify this viewer engagement through brand new ITVX series BGT Reacts, working with some of the UK’s most successful influencers and content creators – all big fans of Britain’s Got Talent.”

The brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent starts on Saturday, 20 April.

As ever, a whole new host of talented contestants will showcase their skills in front of judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The winner of the show, decided by the Great British public, will enjoy a life changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill on the Royal Variety Performance.