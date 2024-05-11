There’s no episode of Britain’s Got Talent tonight (11 May) as the show takes Saturday off.

ITV has confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent will not air this evening, making way instead for the James Bond film Casino Royale.

This scheduling change comes as the Eurovision Song Contest is set to broadcast at the same time on BBC One.

The shake up mirrors last year’s decision when Britain’s Got Talent was also moved to avoid competing with Eurovision, which was then held in Liverpool and attracted around 8.5 million viewers.

However there’s good news for fans, with BGT back on Sunday evening from 7:40PM on ITV1.

Britain’s Got Talent, which returned to our screens last month, features the usual star-studded panel including Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As ever, the judges are braced and ready to be met with some of the most spectacular displays of talent as lucky hopefuls perform in a bid to impress the panel enough to bag a life-changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Acts appearing in the latest episode include magician Trixy who reunites Simon with one of his favourite ever cars.

Plus, aerialist Itzel performs an incredible routine using a hanging hoop.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7:40PM on ITV1 and ITVX.