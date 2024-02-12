Britain’s Got Talent judges come to the rescue of an injured dancer

Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli rushed to aid an injured dancer while filming Britain’s Got Talent this week.

During the latest Britain’s Got Talent auditions, currently being recorded in London and Manchester, Simon Cowell leapt into action to assist a young performer who suffered a fall.

The incident occurred when a member of a dance troupe, in his early twenties, collapsed offstage after a misstep in their routine.

An insider from the television show told The Sun: “It was a real shock when it happened as the lad, who was in his early twenties, was obviously in agony.”

“It’s believed he had somehow aggravated an existing injury, but initially it wasn’t clear quite what had happened,” they added.

In the wake of the accident, Simon, along with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli, promptly made their way backstage to ascertain the condition of the injured dancer.

Meanwhile, judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon took charge of engaging the audience, as everyone awaited news on the dancer’s wellbeing.

Despite the troupe’s worry for their injured member, they received a unanimous vote of confidence from the judges, securing four “yeses” and advancing to the next round of the competition.

A spokesman for the show said: “The health and safety of our contestants is of the utmost importance.

“A member of a dance group sustained an injury whilst auditioning and was seen by medics on set as a precaution.”

The brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV1 this Spring.