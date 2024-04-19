Here’s a look at the Britain’s Got Talent judges as you’ve never seen them before as they appear to take to the stage in the first episode of the new series.

Advertisements

Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are transformed into the cast of The Greatest Showman thanks to AI.

In a preview clip from Saturday night’s episode, the (real) judges are left confused when four performers step out on stage with cameras positioned in front of them.

As they begin to sing The Greatest Show, the performers are transformed into the judges on the big screen.

The brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent begins on Saturday at 7:30PM on ITV1.

The new series sees the rulebook thrown out as the panel hand out a record NINE golden buzzers.

Simon said: “Well, the truth is, honestly, when I watched the yes tapes back, I thought there were about another 17 acts who easily could have had a golden buzzer. That’s how good the talent is this year.

“But look, I think eight or nine is the absolute limit. I don’t think you could ever really go beyond nine, well, maybe 10 at a push! But I always listen to the audience and the feedback I got last year

was they did enjoy seeing more golden buzzers.

Advertisements

“It doesn’t mean we’ll just hand them out for no reason, they have to be earned otherwise there’s no point in them. They have to stand out, like Amanda’s second buzzer, I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s so funny. It’s just so weird but brilliant.”

He added: “It’s going to be an amazing show this year. It’s just different and it’s fun and it’s got everything you want from BGT. It’s got a heart, great stories, things we’d never seen before, which is important because you don’t want to just keep repeating the same thing year on year. So overall, I couldn’t be happier.”