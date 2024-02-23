Bradley Walsh has announced he will be headlining his own show at the iconic London Palladium in the West End.

Taking place on 30 March 2024, Bradley Walsh and Friends will see the nation’s best-loved TV host accompanied by The Barry Robinson Big Band for a special eggstravaganza of live entertainment and music.

He will be joined on stage by his three Gladiators of comedy Joe Pasquale, Brian Conley and Shane Richie as they celebrate their decades long friendship in showbiz.

Find more information and get tickets here →

Bradley said: “It’s finally happened . I’m so proud to announce that after nearly 40 years of knowing each other we are going to do a one nighter at The Palladium .

“Saturday 30th of March . We’ve got a 15 piece Big Band , songs , gags , Lord knows what’s going to happen . Get a ticket and witness one of THE GREATEST nights . The ministry of mayhem !!!”

Expect an evening of big laughter, hilarious comedy routines, spectacular musical performances and exciting surprises as the “Brad-Pack” perform together for the very first time. Literally anything could happen!

Ticket options include a very special opportunity to Meet and Greet with Bradley, Joe, Brian and Shane after the show.

Fans on social media have gone wild for Bradley’s announcement

One begged: “Please please tell me this will be on tv 📺 can’t get to it but absolutely love you all”

Another added: “For those people that can’t attend on the day, but would really love to, please let us know if it’s going to be on TV or a DVD or even consider a tour of the UK”

And a third posted: “Bring it up to Sheffield bradders. We would love to see you all ”

For more information and tickets, visit the LW Theatres website