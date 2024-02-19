Here’s how to get tickets to be in the audience for Celebrity Big Brother.

The anticipation for the return of Celebrity Big Brother is finally nearing its end, as ITV today announced the premiere of the new series, loaded

The brand new series, the first in six years, will launch on Monday, 4 March at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX – and you can be in the audience

Get Celebrity Big Brother audience tickets

You can get free tickets to be at the Big Brother house for the live launch now via ApplauseStore.

This year’s live launch, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, promises to unveil a new cast of well-known personalities ready to enter the iconic Big Brother house.

As participants leave their luxurious lives behind, they will face the challenge of living in isolation from the outside world, engaging in nominations, and enduring tough tasks—all under the watchful eyes of cameras documenting their every move. The ultimate question is: Who will capture the hearts of the nation and emerge as the victor?

Adding to the excitement, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air nightly, offering additional exclusive content on ITV2 and ITVX.

This segment will be the exclusive platform for the first live interviews with evicted celebrities, alongside a plethora of special features such as access to the camera runs, special guest commentary, and debates.

Moreover, the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream is making a comeback, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player. This will allow fans to engage with live footage deep into the night following Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, enhancing the viewing experience.

Stick with us for all the latest Celebrity Big Brother news this year!