Big Brother spoilers as huge new twist is revealed

Big Brother is ramping up the tension in its latest twist, fresh from Friday night’s first eviction.

Ryan became the unlucky housemate to get the boot in the latest live show after less than a week inside the house.

For the rest of the housemates the games are only just beginning, with Big Brother set to shake things up over the next few days.

One housemate will be crowned the very first Head of House (HoH) with the lucky winner of the new role gaining special powers and privileges.

However, Big Brother is keeping tight-lipped on what exactly these perks will be, leaving fans to speculate.

The Head of House will also get to relax as they enjoy immunity from the next eviction.

The HoH role is sure to change the house dynamics, with many wondering how it might impact alliances and gameplay moving forward.

In other news, a dramatic rule break has rocked the house.

Lily and Daze have landed themselves in hot water after they were caught breaking a key rule: discussing nominations.

This led Big Brother to issue a punishment, chaining the duo to the stairs.

How long they’ll remain there is anyone’s guess, but tensions are bound to rise as they serve their punishment.

Big Brother continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Live feed airs nightly on ITVX.

In Friday’s episode, after checking out of Big Brother’s Coco Eye Land Resort, housemates learned they failed the shopping task due to 51 mistakes.

Hanah succeeded in her secret mission, and Khaled was praised for good service, but Marcello stole watermelon, Sarah insulted guests, and Lily caused a stir at brunch.

The evening ended with a lighter mood as the housemates hosted a drag performance. Spearheaded by Sarah, the event saw Nathan transform into Diana Demure and Dean into Coco Damol.