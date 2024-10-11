First housemate evicted from Big Brother 2024

The first housemate has been evicted from Big Brother 2024 in tonight’s results.

In Friday night’s live show, Ryan was given the boot from the Big Brother house after facing the public vote against Dean, Nathan and Rosie (now known in the house as Baked Potato).

During last Sunday’s live launch, the house was divided into two groups: Housemates and Non-Housemates.

A series of tasks and twists determined who would stay in what group.

The challenges included a game of dares that pitted Thomas against Rosie. Thomas was dared to wear a bucket hat indefinitely, while Rosie had to change her official name to Baked Potato.

At the end, Dean, Nathan, Ryan, and Baked Potato (Rosie) were left as the Non-Housemates, automatically facing the public vote for this week.

Meanwhile elsewhere in Friday’s episode, the housemates faced the results of their shopping task, shared divisive opinions, and ended the day with a drag performance.

The housemates gathered the day after checking out of Big Brother’s Coco Eye Land Resort to hear the results of their shopping task. Big Brother announced that Hanah had successfully completed her secret mission by provoking a guest to make a formal complaint, and Khaled was commended for his exceptional customer service.

However, not all housemates fared well. Marcello was caught stealing watermelon, Sarah insulted guests during an aquacise class, and Lily sat on guests’ laps during brunch service.

Big Brother revealed a total of 51 fails, which resulted in the housemates losing the resort’s 5-star rating and being given an economy shopping budget.

During the next task, the housemates were instructed to identify connections, shared opinions, and experiences they had mentioned to Big Brother before entering the house. They had to line up in the correct order to form a human circuit, which would trigger a reward if successful.

Opinions stirred heated discussions, such as Nathan’s strong agreement that protesters disrupting traffic should be arrested. Other housemates shared views on Trump’s leadership, and there was debate about whether society is becoming too woke.

Later in evening, Sarah proposed the idea of a drag competition to the other housemates, and several were enthusiastic about it. Nathan, with some help from Emma, transformed into his drag persona, Diana Demure, while Dean became Coco Damol.

Big Brother airs Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.