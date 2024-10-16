Big Brother spoilers! Housemates clash in bizarre bagel drama

The Big Brother house has undergone a dramatic transformation, turning into a parody of 10 Downing Street for this week’s shopping task.

Four housemates have been appointed as government leaders, tasked with making critical decisions that will impact the entire house.

As the housemates wake up, they find their surroundings decked out with campaign banners, such as “Make The House Great Again” and “Luxury Shopping Budget For All.” The day’s task is soon announced via a Big Brother News bulletin, revealing that Khaled has been appointed Prime Minister, with Emma, Daze, and Nathan joining him as key ministers.

The group must manage the house’s “public purse” and ensure that tasks are completed to secure a luxury shopping budget.

Emma steps into the role of Minister of Transport, Daze becomes the Minister for Energy, and Nathan takes on the role of Minister for Agriculture, with each donning outfits resembling well-known political figures.

As Nathan heads out to start his duties, Martha jokingly calls him “Boris Johnson,” a comparison Nathan doesn’t shy away from, saying in the Diary Room, “A bit of foolishness, I would say is similar between myself and Boris Johnson. Potentially slightly mad, we both love a party, and we’ve both got great hair.”

Daze, meanwhile, declares, “I’m Theresa May,” while Emma channels the spirit of Margaret Thatcher.

The government soon puts the other housemates to work, but a surprising source of tension arises—over leftover bagels. After the Prime Minister and his ministers enjoy a luxury lunch, leftover bagels are brought out, sparking a heated debate about food waste.

Dean, eager to avoid a rule break, insists on throwing the leftovers away, saying, “I’m throwing it in the bin, we can’t eat it, it’s got to go in the bin, we’re not failing.”

Khaled and Sarah disagree, with Sarah lamenting, “I hate wasting food.” The situation escalates when Dean asks Khaled if he was upset by the decision to bin the bagels, and Izaaz chimes in: “For me, it’s just the fact of throwing food.”

This disagreement spirals later in the day when Emma confronts Izaaz for telling others she was upset about the bagels being thrown away. “Why did you say that when I didn’t say f*ck all to you about it?” Emma snaps.

Dean later calls Izaaz a “sht stirrer,” with Nathan echoing the sentiment, and Emma confessing, “He really fcking gets on my t*ts.” As the housemates settle in for the night, Martha sums up the day’s events: “There was right bagel drama.”

Dean, still frustrated by the situation, reflects on Izaaz’s accusation, saying, “That’s bull sht because now you’re going to get me riled up and think I’m going to fcking argue with someone over a fcking bagel. Don’t pss me off, don’t f*cking do it.”

With tensions simmering, it remains to be seen whether the housemates can successfully complete their task or if the bagel drama will continue to cause divisions.

