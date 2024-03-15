Favourites to leave in tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction

The favourites to leave Celebrity Big Brother in tonight’s double eviction have been revealed.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, David Potts, Fern Britton, Levi Roots and Louis Walsh are up for eviction this week and TWO will depart tonight.

Ahead of the live show, Louis and Levi have been revealed as the favourites.

Chad Yeomans, spokesperson at Betway, said: “Celebrity Big Brother 2024 turned the drama factor up to ten on Thursday night, as face-to-face nominations saw housemates turn on each other and tension reach new levels inside the house.

“Those potentially facing the chop during tonight’s double eviction are David Potts, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Fern Britton, Levi Roots and Louis Walsh, after receiving the most nominations from housemates.

“The early betting shows it’s bad news for Levi as he is the odds-on favourite to go at 1/4.

“With a potentially much smaller fan-base than others up for eviction this evening, the latest odds suggest his time could very well be up! He is followed by Louis Walsh, also odds-on at 8/11, and Ekin-Su who is a 50/50 chance to go tonight, priced up at 1/1.

“At longer odds comes Fern at 5/2, and the real outsider to leave is David, who would represent a huge shock were he to be packing his bags and waving farewell in tonight’s episode.”

However it’s a different story in our eviction poll where David is in the danger zone, alongside Levi.

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.