Fresh from Jack Rooke’s BAFTA and RTS wins for Comedy Writer, Big Boys is coming back to Channel 4 for a third series.

Expect to see Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriett Webb and Annette Badland return to our screens.

Big Boys is a comedy-drama that blends humour and heartache, created, written and narrated by Jack Rooke.

It centres on the unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, newly-out Jack, played by Dylan Llewellyn, and the boisterous, slightly mature student Danny, played by Jon Pointing.

Series three sees the gang enter their final year at Brent Uni.

They’ll face all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating, and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from X-Factor (for Jack anyway).

Peggy and Shannon embark on new romances and never-ending nappy changes.

Meanwhile, Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is coming.

Will the boys still choose each other like before, or is this the end of the road?

Jack Rooke shared his excitement: “It’s been 10 years since I graduated Uni and now yet again I’m returning to my campus with a clapperboard & film crew to recreate the embarrassing endeavours of my youth. It is just a dream job!

“The response to series 2 has been beautiful and we’re so grateful this show continues to connect with and get discovered by so many weird and wonderful viewers. Big Boys is the closest I’ll ever feel to being in a girl band and we’re all desperate to come back like a pack of rabid dogs and put on a sexy, cringey, big funny show for you all!”

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “Big Boys is a snowball of a comedy show for us; with series 2 growing hugely from the already successful and critically lauded series 1. It seems to connect with everyone – from the young to the old, from the comedy aficionados to hun-culture huns. We’re thrilled to be back with Jack and the Roughcut team again and excited for people to see what’s next for the show’s motley crew.”

The show is based on Jack Rooke’s award-winning live comedy shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters.